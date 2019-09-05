BJP lawmakers demand NRC in Uttar Pradesh to contain illegal migrants

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The demand for National Register of Citizenship (NRC) have started emanating from Uttar Pradesh as BJP lawmakers have sought its implementation in order to "identify illegal migrants residing in the state recently".

In a letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Satya Prakash Agarwal, BJP MLA from Meerut Cantt, on Thursday, demanded a survey of illegal migrants residing in Uttar Pradesh under National Register of Citizenship (NRC). Agarwal, in his letter, claimed the presence of over a lakh "illegal migrants" in each district of Uttar Pradesh leading to a “social imbalance”.

Earlier, the BJP Aligarh MP, Satish Gautam had demanded its implementation in Aligarh parliamentary constituency too, as illegal migrants were “vitiating” the atmosphere of the communally sensitive city. Agarwal, calling the situation in Meerut district of western UP explosive, claimed that the infiltrators were ruling the roost by creating all sorts of disturbances and indulging in criminal and communal acts. In UP, the infiltrators had managed to procure Adhaar card, ration cards and even voter ID, he said adding that if NRC implemented in the state, the number of infiltrators would stand out to be more than what was seen in Assam.

“In Uttar Pradesh, if proper action in time is not taken against the infiltrators, it could be dangerous for the country,” said the MLA. He alleged it was a conspiracy to disturb the social and communal fabric of the region.

Meanwhile, a day after the release of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Aligarh MP Satish Gautam had claimed that illegal migrants especially Rohingyas, who had settled in the district and worked in slaughterhouses, should be removed as they were dangerous for the city. He had accused them of indulging in criminal activities.

Supporting the MP’s view, BJP Barauli MLA Dalveer Singh had said that the removal of Bangladeshi and other illegal migrants from Aligarh was of utmost importance and that he would talk to the CM in that connection. “The list of such people has been prepared by the district authorities,” claimed the BJP MLA.