Chhattisgarh Governor praises CM Baghel on education policy

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has praised the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on the state government’s policy in the education sector under his leadership has brought a change in the life of the people particularly those living in the tribal belts of the state.

“Chief minister deserves a compliment for this”, the Governor said while addressing the state-level teacher’s award ceremony at Darbar Hall in Rajbhawan on Thursday.

According to the official press release, the chief minister has launched several innovative programmes in the tribal areas in the field of education, health and nourishment.

“There have been special initiatives to improve the quality of the education and ameliorate nourishment among the tribal children and anaemic women by providing them with health food beside the distribution of the jaggery and chana (gram) under the public distribution system (PDS)”, the press release stated.