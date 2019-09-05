Home Nation

Chinmayanand open to SIT probe set by SC

Chinmayanand, also expressed full faith in the judiciary and claimed that the complaint was part of a “very big conspiracy” against him by people who did not want academic development of Shahjahanpur.

Swami Chinmayanand with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Facing the charges of harassment and sexual abuse levelled by an LLM student, former union minister and owner of Mumukshu Ashram in Shahjahanpur, Swami Chinmayanand broke his silence on Wednesday by welcoming Supreme Court’s directive to set up an SIT in the case. 

After remaining elusive for over a week since an FIR of abduction and criminal intimidation was lodged against him, the former union minister appeared before the media to narrate his side of the story. 

He claimed that the case against him was nothing but an attempt to malign his image.  “The issue is in the Supreme Court. An SIT has been constituted. I have full faith in the judiciary and I will say whatever I have to say before the SIT as the matter is now sub judice,” said Chinmayanand.
 

