Home Nation

Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 

Tharoor also pitched the idea of having a temple in Ayodhya without destroying another community’s place of worship.

Published: 05th September 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Congress appears to be a divided house in its stand on the abolition of Article 370, Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has made it clear that there is no need to defend the permanent need for Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. 

In an interview with an English daily ahead of the release of his latest book ''The Hindu Way'', he said, "Even Nehruji said that Article 370 needs to stay as long as it is required but doesn’t have to stay forever".

He also said there “should be no confusion” that J&K is “an integral part” of the Indian union. But the way in which the action was undertaken was a violation of the spirit of the Constitution, he said. "What we have done in Jammu and Kashmir is the very same thing we objected to Pakistan doing to Gilgit Baltistan, PoK and so on," he added.

Tharoor also pitched the idea of having a temple in Ayodhya without destroying another community’s place of worship. He said given the “depth of belief” associated with the Ram temple in Ayodhya, “there would have been a case for having some sort of proper temple there, ideally, without destroying another community’s place of worship.”

“I have always been of the view that the faiths of millions have to be respected. The question of how to arrive at such a mutually acceptable solution was unfortunately disrupted by the violence and destroyed the mosque itself," he said.

Earlier, his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be praised if he did the right thing had drawn sharp criticism from Congress leaders in Kerala. Even the KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran sought an explanation from the MP, asking what prompted him to change his earlier stand against the Prime Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 The Hindu Way
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp