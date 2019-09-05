Home Nation

Heroin worth over Rs 4 crore seized, 10 held in Meghalaya, Assam

A racket of drug suppliers has been busted and a total of 1,195 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 4-5 crore, was seized from their possession during the operation.

Published: 05th September 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

A total of 1,195 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 4-5 crore, was seized from possession during the operation.

A total of 1,195 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 4-5 crore, was seized from possession during the operation. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya police has seized and arrested ten persons including two women from the city and Guwahati for their alleged involvement in the drug smuggling racket.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), led by sub-divisional police officer Jagpal Singh, has arrested a person from Shillong and conducted raids in Guwahati, with the help of Assam police on Monday and Tuesday, East Khasi Hills district SP Claudia Lyngwa said.

She said the arrested drug peddlers include seven from Manipur, two from Meghalaya and one from Assam.

A racket of drug suppliers has been busted and a total of 1,195 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 4-5 crore, was seized from their possession during the operation, Lyngwa told reporters here on Wednesday.

"This is our biggest catch. We have made up our minds that we will hit on the suppliers' side," she said.

Lyngwa said the entry of drugs from Manipur has been blocked by the police and due to dearth of supply, the smugglers have now been trying to change their route.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya drug bust Meghalaya heroin bust
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp