Mumbai rains: Two on-duty BMC staffers fall in rainwater, die
Published: 05th September 2019 01:28 PM | Last Updated: 05th September 2019 01:42 PM
MUMBAI: Two on-duty BMC staffers died on Wednesday after falling in rainwater during heavy downpour at Goregaon in western suburbs, an official said.
The incident took place at Siddharth Nagar in the evening, the official said.
The deceased, identified as Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54), were employees of P/S Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he said.
Both the employees, who apparently drowned, were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.
Bagdi and Parmar were put on duty in heavy downpour, he said, adding further inquiry in the incident was underway.