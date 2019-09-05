Home Nation

NIA constable caught for stealing fake currency notes

Published: 05th September 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 09:17 AM

Fake currency notes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A constable and a pantry staffer of the National Investigation Agency were arrested after being caught to stealing Rs 1.5 crore of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from the high-security strongroom of the premier agency. The constable assumed the FICN to be a real currency, Home 
Ministry officials said on Wednesday. 

On April 29, NIA had arrested two people in connection with a Fake Indian currency note case in Gurgaon. The recovery was reportedly made in the form of wads of Rs 2,000 currency notes. Sources say the currency seized from the duo was kept in the ‘malkhana’ (strongroom) of the NIA. 

Officials said the theft was discovered when the investigating team realised that the currency which was to be presented in court as evidence was missing. 

Security officers scanned the CCTV cameras around and the identity of the accused was revealed subsequently.

“This person was stealing the currency thinking it was genuine, it turned out to be fake Indian currency,” 
officials said. 

NIA in a statement said, “An exhibit containing fake currency was stolen from NIA Malkhana last week by one constable and a pantry staff. The stolen exhibit was recovered soon thereafter. Appropriate legal action was taken in the matter. Delhi Police has registered a case and arrested both the accused.” 

