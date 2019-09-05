NIA constable caught for stealing fake currency notes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A constable and a pantry staffer of the National Investigation Agency were arrested after being caught to stealing Rs 1.5 crore of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from the high-security strongroom of the premier agency. The constable assumed the FICN to be a real currency, Home

Ministry officials said on Wednesday.

On April 29, NIA had arrested two people in connection with a Fake Indian currency note case in Gurgaon. The recovery was reportedly made in the form of wads of Rs 2,000 currency notes. Sources say the currency seized from the duo was kept in the ‘malkhana’ (strongroom) of the NIA.

Officials said the theft was discovered when the investigating team realised that the currency which was to be presented in court as evidence was missing.

Security officers scanned the CCTV cameras around and the identity of the accused was revealed subsequently.

The NIA subsequently lodged an FIR with Delhi Police against the accused. The accused entered the room by breaking through the AC vent.

“This person was stealing the currency thinking it was genuine, it turned out to be fake Indian currency,”

officials said.

NIA in a statement said, “An exhibit containing fake currency was stolen from NIA Malkhana last week by one constable and a pantry staff. The stolen exhibit was recovered soon thereafter. Appropriate legal action was taken in the matter. Delhi Police has registered a case and arrested both the accused.”