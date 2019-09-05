Pakistan desperate to push in militants into Kashmir: Army

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A top army commander Wednesday said Pakistan is trying to push maximum militants into Kashmir to cause disturbances and disclosed that over 350 security operations were conducted by troops in the Gulmarg sector.

General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt General KJS Dhillon, said launch pads across the LoC are full of militants and on August 21, the Army had apprehended two Pakistani militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba — Khalil, 36, and Mohd Nazim, 20 — during an operation in Gulmarg.

The Army released video clips of arrested militants in which they claimed to have received arms training in militant camps in PoK. “The militants arrested in Gularmg sector had stayed in a Pakistan Army post and were guided by Pakistani regulars upto LoC,” the GoC said adding that IED-making materials were recovered from their possession.