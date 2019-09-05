PM Modi condoles loss of lives in blast in Punjab firecracker factory

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the blast at a firecracker factory in Punjab as heart-wrenching and hoped for the early recovery of those injured.

At least 23 people were killed and over 30 injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Punjab's Batala on Wednesday.

"The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

It said agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy.