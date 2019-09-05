Home Nation

Railways send a bill of Rs 9.90 crore for Latur water train

Latur faced the worst drought in 2016 when the city had exhausted all its water sources for domestic use.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Railways has sent a bill of Rs 9.90 crore to the Latur Municipal Corporation towards the ‘Jaldoot’ train that brought millions of litres of water to the city in the summer of 2016.

Latur faced the worst drought in 2016 when the city had exhausted all its water sources for domestic use. The Indian Railways had then came forward to operate a train between Miraj, in Sangli district, and Latur that carried 10 wagons filled with around 5 lakh litres of water. 

The experiment was done for the first time in the country and was praised.

First water train ran between Miraj and Latur on April 12, 2016 and the ferries went on for 111 days till August 9 that year. The drought this year is similar in severity and people have already started the possibility of having a similar train this year again. 

However, before any action could begin on that front the Railways has sent the bill.

When asked, Latur Municipal Commissioner Devendra Singh made it clear that the bill has been received by the district collectorate. He also made it clear that the civic body is not in a position to pay up the bill and the state government has been asked to look into the matter.

“Whether to pay up the bill or seek a waiver is the state’s prerogative,” Singh said. A bill of Rs 4 crore was drawn in 2016 for the train and it was waived off by the then rail minister Suresh Prabhu.

When asked about it, officials of central railway’s Solapur division, that has raised the bill, said that the bills has been raised and sent as a part of routine procedure and that the rail ministry would take a decision regarding its waiver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marathawada droughts Indian railways Latur Municipal Corporation Latur water train
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp