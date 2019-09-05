Torrential showers leave Mumbai, suburbs submerged under rain water

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Incessant rains across Konkan belt threw life out of gear in Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Wednesday, with the MeT office raising the warning level from orange to red as it predicted that heavy rains may continue for next 48 hours.

Though rains returned to Mumbai and neighbouring areas two days ago, the intensity went up on Tuesday evening as it rained throughout the night in Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombiwali, Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Navi Mumbai and Panvel. According to the disaster management control unit, the IMD issued a warning of very heavy rains in Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg over next 24 hours. Heavy rains are likely in Nashik, Satara, Pune and Kolhapur districts as well.

In Mumbai, Colaba recorded 122 mm rains in 24 hours preceding 8.30 am on Wednesday, while 30 mm of rains were received in next three hours. Santacruz received 118.3 mm of rains till 8.30 am, while 121.5 mm of rains recorded in next three hours. Dr K Hosarikar of the Colaba observatory said the orange alert was upgraded to red for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane districts.

The heavy rain in three hours threw all the systems out of gear as the Central Railway halted all services except on Trans harbour line while Western railway suburban traffic was affected due to water logging on tracks.