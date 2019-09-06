4 deaths reported in Mumbai amid rain fury; flight delays continue

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: At least four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai while a search was on for a boy who was washed away, officials said on Thursday. Torrential rains battered Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The Santacruz weather station in suburban Mumbai recorded a whopping 242 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday. Ashok Mayekar (60) was found dead in Hindmata area in Central Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. The body was floating in floodwater and he seemed to have drowned, though autopsy report was awaited, a police official said.

Mohammed Shahrukh Rafique Shaikh (24) fell into a creek while wading through floodwater with two friends at Bharatnagar near Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). He was pulled out by rescue teams but died in hospital.

A boy was washed away when he and his three friends were swimming in the flooded Mithi river. Divers from the Navy were taking part in the search operation for the boy, police said. Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were found dead in a water-logged area in Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon in western suburbs on Wednesday.

The rains continued to hit flight operations leading to 32 cancellations, mostly of Indigo, and over 350 flight delays. Of the cancelled flights, 18 were departures and 14 were arrivals, as per the live flight tracking website Flightradar24.



With inputs from agencies