Home Nation

4 deaths reported in Mumbai amid rain fury; flight delays continue

The Santacruz weather station in suburban Mumbai recorded a whopping 242 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles stuck in traffic on Sion-Panvel highway due to rains, in Navi Mumbai | Pti

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: At least four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai while a search was on for a boy who was washed away, officials said on Thursday. Torrential rains battered Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The Santacruz weather station in suburban Mumbai recorded a whopping 242 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday. Ashok Mayekar (60) was found dead in Hindmata area in Central Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. The body was floating in floodwater and he seemed to have drowned, though autopsy report was awaited, a police official said.

Mohammed Shahrukh Rafique Shaikh (24) fell into a creek while wading through floodwater with two friends at Bharatnagar near Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). He was pulled out by rescue teams but died in hospital.

A boy was washed away when he and his three friends were swimming in the flooded Mithi river. Divers from the Navy were taking part in the search operation for the boy, police said. Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were found dead in a water-logged area in Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon in western suburbs on Wednesday.

The rains continued to hit flight operations leading to 32 cancellations, mostly of Indigo, and over 350 flight delays. Of the cancelled flights, 18 were departures and 14 were arrivals, as per the live flight tracking website Flightradar24.
 

With inputs from agencies

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rains Mumbai rain deaths
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp