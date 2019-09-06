Home Nation

AIMIM calls off talks with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

The AIMIM-VBA alliance had done well in the April-May Lok Sabha polls in terms of votes received, though Jaleel was the only contestant who managed to win his seat.

Published: 06th September 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad- ul-Muslimeen on Friday called off talks with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar after the latter left it just eight seats for the upcoming polls to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

AIMIM's Maharashtra unit chief and Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, in a statement, said the two parties could not reach a "comfortable and respectable figure" of seat distribution despite talks lasting for nearly two months.

The AIMIM-VBA alliance had done well in the April-May Lok Sabha polls in terms of votes received, though Jaleel was the only contestant who managed to win his seat.

The VBA conveyed it could leave only eight out of the 288 Assembly seats to the AIMIM, he said.

"This is simply unacceptable and unjustified as the list does not include Aurangabad Central seat," he said.

Incidentally Jaleel was sitting MLA from Aurangabad Central seat before winning the Lok Sabha polls from that city.

"Our party leader Gaffar Qadri also had a series of meetings with Balasaheb (Ambedkar), the last one on September 5 in Pune, and he too has been told by Balasaheb and his Parliamentary board member Annarao Patil about the decision.

Balasaheb has sent an email to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that he would give eight seats to the AIMIM," Jaleel said.

He said the AIMIM had contested 24 seats in the 2014 state polls and had managed to win two (Aurangabad Central and Byculla) and had come second or third in nine seats.

"Today our party has about 150 corporators, councillors across Maharashtra from different castes and communities.

In Aurangabad Municipal Corporation where we have 26 corporators, our leader of opposition and the group leader in AMC are both from the SC category," Jaleel said.

"Irrespective of our alliance not taking place, we are committed and will continue to take up issues of the oppressed classes from the weaker sections of the society," he said.

The VBA-AIMIM had managed to hurt the Congress-NCP in several seats in the Lok Sabha polls, prompting the opposition combine to call the former the "B team" of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Prakash Ambedkar Maharashtra Assembly elections Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp