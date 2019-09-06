Digvijay defends ISI remark, says Kamal Nath, Sonia will decide on 'future process'

By ANI

BHOPAL: Days after he accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal of allegedly taking money from Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday defended his stance while leaving it on party's top brass to decide the future course of action.

"The entire saga started when BJP IT cell member Dhruv Saxena and Bajarang Dal's Balram Singh were caught taking money from ISI in 2017 by STF but the then Madhya Pradesh government neither charged them with NSA, nor they took any strict action against them," Singh said while addressing the media here.

"Now I leave it to Kamal Nath and Sonia Gandhi to decide the future course of action... The party will look into it. I don't want to say anything on it," he added.

This comes after a complaint was lodged in Chandausi police station of Sambhal district on Tuesday against Singh over his controversial remark. The complaint was filed by BJP district in-charge Satish Arora.

While talking to media in Bhind last week, Singh said, "Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from the ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood."

Meanwhile, talking about former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's arrest in connection with the INX Media case, Singh said, "I condemn it (Chidambaram's arrest). He has been falsely accused in the case. There are no witnesses against him in any of the cases. I know him since 1984-85. He is an honest person. He can never go against the law and order."