Fire in south Mumbai's 'Monica' building; no casualty reported

By PTI

MUMBAI: A minor fire broke out in an eight -storey residential building in south Mumbai's Colaba area on late Thursday night, but no casualty was reported, an official said on Friday.

The blaze started in the building, 'Monica', in the upscale area at around 11 pm, according to a fire brigade official.

The fire, reported from an AC unit on the sixth floor of the eight-storey building, was categorised as "level 0" (minor), the official said.

The flames were doused and no casualty was reported in the incident, he added.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, the official said.