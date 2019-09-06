Home Nation

Girish Chodankar resigns as Goa Olympic Association's vice president

He submitted his resignation in response to the demand made by Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar.

Published: 06th September 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar on Friday resigned from the post of Vice President of Goa Olympic Association (GOA).

He submitted his resignation in response to the demand made by Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar.

"In response to the public appeal made by Sports Minister of Goa Manohar Ajgaonkar, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Vice President of Goa Olympic Association with immediate effect," Chodankar wrote in his resignation letter addressed to the association's President.

"The decision is taken in view of the demand made by the Sports Minister that my resignation will help the Government to smoothly organise the National Games in 2020. It is pertinent that the Sports Department headed by Manohar Ajgaonkar has failed time and again in organising the National Games for last so many years," he added.

"I have always lived with a sporting spirit and I hope that it is the bounden duty of every citizen to show sportsmanship especially in matters pertaining to the pride of the state. Failure to organise National Games in time thus repeatedly begging with Indian Olympic Association for postponement has brought bad repute to the State of Goa," resignation letter also said.

"In view of the above, I hope that Sports Minister Shri Manohar Ajgaonkar too will resign as Sports Minister and liberate Department of Sports and Youth Affairs from Irregularities, Gross Corruption and Nepotism," the letter added.

Chodankar urged GOA to look into the gross corruption in expenditure on the infrastructure of National Games and the appointment of the brother of the Sports Minister to Sports Authority of Goa, amongst others, which has deprived an opportunity for a true sportsman of being in that position.

"I thank you and all the office bearers as well as various Associations for electing me as Vice President of (GOA) a year back. I assure you of my co-operation and support whenever needed," Chodankar lastly stated in his resignation letter. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GPCC Girish Chodankar Goa Congress Goa Olympic Association
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp