Indian, Pakistan armies to be part of joint ‘offensive’ drill in Russia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian and the Pakistani armies will be part of a multi-nation joint military exercise in Russia later this month.

The exercise, TSENTR 2019, is planned between September 9 to 23 at Donguz training ranges, Orenburg, and is part of the annual series of large-scale exercises conducted by the Russian military.

“TSENTR 2019 will comprise two modules. The first module will include counter-terror operations, repelling air strikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures while the second will focus on offensive operations,” said an official.

Russia keeps rotating the exercise through its four main operational strategic commands — Vostok (East), Zapad (West), TSENTR (Centre) and Kavkas (South). This year, apart from host Russia, military contingents from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan will take part.

Indigenous LUH Clears altitude Tests

India’s indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has completed important hot weather and high altitude tests in the Himalayas. R Madhavan, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), said, “The LUH has complied with all the requirements of the users… it is close to operational clearance certification.” HAL sources said only a few avionics related equipment and documentation remained before the LUH gets its operational clearance certificate, though it may take some time. The trials were carried out from August 24 to September 2. The helicopter demonstrated its hot and high hover performance at Daulat Beg Oldie Advanced Landing Ground at 5,000 metres followed by another higher forward helipad (5,500m). A comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh (3,300m) in temperatures up to International Standard Atmosphere + 32 degree C.