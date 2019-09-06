Home Nation

Indian, Pakistan armies to be part of joint ‘offensive’ drill in Russia

The Indian and the Pakistani armies will be part of a multi-nation joint military exercise in Russia later this month.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Light Utility Helicopter designed and developed by HAL cleared the altitude and weather tests in Ladakh | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian and the Pakistani armies will be part of a multi-nation joint military exercise in Russia later this month.

The exercise, TSENTR 2019, is planned between September 9 to 23 at Donguz training ranges, Orenburg, and is part of the annual series of large-scale exercises conducted by the Russian military.
“TSENTR 2019 will comprise two modules. The first module will include counter-terror operations, repelling air strikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures while the second will focus on offensive operations,” said an official.

Russia keeps rotating the exercise through its four main operational strategic commands — Vostok (East), Zapad (West), TSENTR (Centre) and Kavkas (South). This year, apart from host Russia, military contingents from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan will take part.

 

Indigenous LUH Clears altitude Tests
India’s indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has completed important hot weather and high altitude tests in the Himalayas. R Madhavan, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), said, “The LUH has complied with all the requirements of the users… it is close to operational clearance certification.” HAL sources said only a few avionics related equipment and documentation remained before the LUH gets its operational clearance certificate, though it may take some time. The trials were carried out from August 24 to September 2. The helicopter demonstrated its hot and high hover performance at Daulat Beg Oldie Advanced Landing Ground at 5,000 metres followed by another higher forward helipad (5,500m). A comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh (3,300m) in temperatures up to International Standard Atmosphere + 32 degree C.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joint military exercise Russia India Pakistan military exercise
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp