Inside Tihar Jail

By IANS

NEW DELHI: You meet the Jail Warden as soon as you approach the jail doorstep. The Jail Warden first searches for any items or 'foreign objects' in the prisoner's clothes, following which their finger impression is collected.

Several prisoners are accommodated in one barrack. The prisoners are tasked with the cleaning of these barracks.

Surrounding areas of the jail remain unusually silent, at all times.

The jail officers and staff are always prepared for the arrival of prisoners so that no paper or legal work is missed.

A prisoner's daily routine is mentioned on every jail's notice board so that they remain aware of what they are supposed to do, and when.