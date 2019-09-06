Home Nation

INX Media case: Congress delegation fails to meet P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

The delegation included Mukul Wasnik, P C Chako, Manikkam Tagore, Avinash Pandey and other leaders.

Chidambaram

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with INX media case in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of the Congress party on Friday went to Tihar Jail to meet former Finance Minister P Chidambaram but it was not allowed to meet him as the allotted time was over.

The delegation met inquired with the Jail Superintendent about Chidambaram.

One of the members stated that they went on the instructions of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to show solidarity with Chidambaram.

ALSO READ | Confronted by five persons, P Chidambaram answered 400 questions in CBI custody

A CBI court had on Thursday sent Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19 in the INX Media case, saying that allegations against him were found to be "serious".

The Rouse Avenue court allowed Chidambaram's application to provide a separate cell to him with adequate security. The Congress leader filed the application, seeking a direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

