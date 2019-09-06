Home Nation

Kashmiri youth thrashed in Alwar; IB, police probe his 'female' clothing

A Kashmiri youth, identified as Mir Faiz, was thrashed by a mob after he was allegedly found cross-dressing in Neemrana area of Alwar district in Rajasthan.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Kashmiri youth, identified as Mir Faiz, was thrashed by a mob after he was allegedly found cross-dressing in Neemrana area of Alwar district in Rajasthan. When the student, who was also tied to an electric pole by the mob, registered an FIR on the assault, the Alwar Police started an investigation to track down the main accused. But the case soon took a twist and was transferred to intelligence agencies as Faiz, a resident of Sopore in Kashmir, could not explain why he was dressed up as a woman.

Central Intelligence Bureau and Rajasthan Intelligence Bureau subsequently subjected Faiz to intense interrogation. Sleuths searched his room and confiscated his mobile and laptop. They have found nothing suspicious so far.

For the past three years, Faiz has been pursuing a BTech course from Aeronautical Engineering College in Alwar district. But though he has no criminal or suspicious background so far, the Kashmiri has not been able to explain why he was roaming on the streets of Neemrana on Wednesday night in a woman’s garb.
On the basis of video footage of the incident, the police registered a case and are trying to identify the culprits who thrashed the Faiz. Amandeep Singh Kapoor, Superintendent of Police of Bhivadi, said, “The matter is dicey. He is not able to convince us with clarity on why he was roaming in female attire. What was his intention? People were suspicious about his get up and informed us.”

“Other agencies are also investigating but nothing has been revealed till now. Our main focus of investigation is on why he was dressed as a woman. The CCTV footage doesn’t suggest the attackers made him wear the female clothes; it shows he was roaming around dressed like a woman in which the mob had no role to play,” he added.

Mir Faiz kashmiri youth cross dressing
