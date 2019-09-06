Home Nation

Letter accuses Goa Deputy CM Kavlekar of taking bribes; he calls it 'fake'

Kavlekar, who heads the Town and Country Planning Department, has asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to order a probe into the origin of the letter and identity of its author.

Published: 06th September 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Goa deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar

Goa deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: A letter circulating on social media has accused Goas Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar of taking bribes, a charge denied by him.

Kavlekar, who heads the Town and Country Planning Department, has asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to order a probe into the origin of the letter and identity of its author.

Kavlekar, who left the Congress and joined the BJP in July, has dismissed the letter as "fake" and called it an attempt to tarnish his image.

The letter, which bears the name of one "Puneet Gupta" and addressed to the Prime Ministers Office (PMO), is making rounds on social media platforms for the last one week.

The letter accuses Kavlekar of taking bribes to convert orchard lands (agricultural) into settlement (commercial) ones.

Kavlekar has said the letter was fake and an "attempt to tarnish the image of the state government.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, the deputy chief minister said some 'agents' and 'dealers' have started working towards maligning his imageas well as that of the Town and Country Planning Department.

He alleged the agents have created a fake identity under the name of Puneet Gupta for spreading rumours on social media.

"To know the people behind this conspiracy, I requested the Chief Minister on Wednesday to undertake serious investigation into this matter.

"He has agreed and instructed government machinery to take this issue seriously," Kavlekar said.

The deputy chief minister said no complaint has been filed against him before Sawant or any other forum.

"Investigation will bring everything before public," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavlekar Goa Deputy CM
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp