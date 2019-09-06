Home Nation

Will give good governance for next five years if you bless me with votes: Khattar

The Haryana CM is conducting the roadshows across the state to campaign for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

FATEHABAD: "If you bless me with your votes, I will give you good governance for the next five years," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said while conducting 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' in Fatehabad district.

Khattar was seen waving hands to the supporters and public carrying the BJP flags, amid the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

He is conducting the roadshows across the state to campaign for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering during his journey, Khattar said, "If you bless me with your votes, I will give you good governance for the next five years."

Thousands of people present at the rally with BJP flags greeted Khattar with garlands and repeated 'Bharat Mata Ki' along with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister kicked off the 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' on August 18 by visiting a Gurudwara in Panchkula.

The Yatra will include rallies and speeches in various constituencies of the state to meet the public and make them aware of the developments done under the BJP rule.

Khattar, who is BJP's first Chief Minister in Haryana is seeking to secure his seat in the elections to be held later this year

On August 18 at the inaugural ceremony of 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh voiced confidence that the people of Haryana would re-elect Khattar as the chief minister.

