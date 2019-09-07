2000 Raghuvanshis from MP travel to Ayodhya staking claim of Lord Ram's lineage

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Aiming to send the symbolic message of being the true descendants of Lord Ram, around 2000 Raghuvansha clan people from 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh left for Ayodhya on Saturday. The 2000 Raghuvanshis from across MP gathered in Shivpuri district of the Central Indian state before boarding more than 100 vehicles to travel to Ayodhya via Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow.

The development comes a month after a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had asked one of the lawyers in the Ayodhya land dispute case whether anyone from the Raghuvansha (descendants of Lord Ram) was still living in Ayodhya.

So far Diya Kumari, the former Jaipur princess and BJP MP from Rajsamand seat of Rajasthan and Arvind Singh Mewar (member of former Mewar royal family and present Rajasthan transport minister) have claimed that their families are descendants of Lord Ram.

But it's the first time that Raghuvansha clan people in such large numbers have left for Ayodhya. They will take dip in the Saryu river before offering prayers at the makeshift temple at the Ramjanmbhoomi site on Sunday.

"We're travelling to Ayodhya to render the symbolic message that the Raghuvanshi Samaj which is the real descendant of Lord Ram is living across the country. This trip to Ayodhya which will see all of us bathing in river Saryu and offering prayers at Ramlalla Temple for early construction of Ram Temple has been undertaken in the wake of the Apex court asking who are the real descendants of Lord Ram," said Harishankar Singh Raghuvanshi, the national president of Akhand Raghuvanshi Samaj Kalyan.