Home Nation

2000 Raghuvanshis from MP travel to Ayodhya staking claim of Lord Ram's lineage

The development comes a month after a five-judge constitution bench had asked one of the lawyers in the Ayodhya land dispute case whether anyone from the Raghuvansha was still living in Ayodhya.

Published: 07th September 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Raghuvanshis

Raghuvanshis from across Madhya Pradesh start their journey to Ayodhya from Shivpuri district of MP on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Aiming to send the symbolic message of being the true descendants of Lord Ram, around 2000 Raghuvansha clan people from 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh left for Ayodhya on Saturday. The 2000 Raghuvanshis from across MP gathered in Shivpuri district of the Central Indian state before boarding more than 100 vehicles to travel to Ayodhya via Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow.

The development comes a month after a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had asked one of the lawyers in the Ayodhya land dispute case whether anyone from the Raghuvansha (descendants of Lord Ram) was still living in Ayodhya.

So far Diya Kumari, the former Jaipur princess and BJP MP from Rajsamand seat of Rajasthan and Arvind Singh Mewar (member of former Mewar royal family and present Rajasthan transport minister) have claimed that their families are descendants of Lord Ram.

READ | As battle for Lord Rama's lineage continues, now Mewar royal family claims to be descendants

But it's the first time that Raghuvansha clan people in such large numbers have left for Ayodhya. They will take dip in the Saryu river before offering prayers at the makeshift temple at the Ramjanmbhoomi site on Sunday. 

"We're travelling to Ayodhya to render the symbolic message that the Raghuvanshi Samaj which is the real descendant of Lord Ram is living across the country. This trip to Ayodhya which will see all of us bathing in river Saryu and offering prayers at Ramlalla Temple for early construction of Ram Temple has been undertaken in the wake of the Apex court asking who are the real descendants of Lord Ram," said Harishankar Singh Raghuvanshi, the national president of Akhand Raghuvanshi Samaj Kalyan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lord Ram Ayodhya Raghuvanshis descendants
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp