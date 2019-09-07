300 Kashmiri students in Punjab given monetary help besides essential commodities

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As Kashmiri students run out of money and other essential commodities due to the clampdown in the valley, groceries and money were distributed to some 300 Kashmiri students living in Banur area of Punjab by Khalsa Aid and J&K Students Association, a body of Kashmiri Students.

"We are in touch with Kashmiri students and in collaboration with Khalsa Aid providing them with all necessary assistance. Since students are facing hardships as they have run out of money and are also not getting any monetary help from their parents and families back in the valley, thus they are not only able to pay their college and university fees, the cannot take care of other essentials also. So in the last three days, we have distributed packets each containing around 5 kg of rice and 10 kg flour along with sugar, cooking oil, salt and some basic spices to the students besides some other essential commodities," said J&K Students Association founder and spokesperson Nasir Khuehami.

Humanity comes above all,Moving beyond communal differences,everybody should choose to help people in need & distress.Distribution of Stock Groceries by @Khalsa_Aid & money by @JKSTUDENTSASSO jointly among 300 needy students in Punjab today. @BDUTT @Nidhi @SalmanNizami_ @vijaita pic.twitter.com/YFq8CyzFyu — Nasir Khuehami (@NasirKhuehami) September 6, 2019

"While Khalsa Aid is providing groceries and essential commodities to students, we are giving them monetary help. While it is not much as about Rs 1,000 a student, in some cases the amount is more if the student is sick. Everyone here is facing financial issues after restrictions were imposed in the Valley since August 5. Students are not able to pay their room rent and are running out of money to many essential commodities," he said

"We received many requests from students for help and we have provided them with essential items. If students are facing monetary issues they can contact us for help," said Nazia Dhanju, Khalsa Aid Education Coordinator

Nasir also added that Khalsa Aid had earlier helped students to reach Kashmir when they were being attacked after Pulwama attacks. "Khalsa Aid has been tirelessly providing all sorts of help to Kashmiris students in distress. He said that such acts of kindness keep unity and harmony intact. There is no higher religion than human service," he said