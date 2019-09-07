Home Nation

300 Kashmiri students in Punjab given monetary help besides essential commodities

Khalsa Aid and J&K Students Association donated groceries and money to some 300 Kashmiri students living in Banur area of Punjab.

Published: 07th September 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of J&K Association with Khalsa Aid distribute stock, groceries, money among Kashmiri Students

Volunteers of J&K Association with Khalsa Aid distribute stock, groceries, money among Kashmiri Students (Photo | Twitter/ @NasirKhuehami)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As Kashmiri students run out of money and other essential commodities due to the clampdown in the valley, groceries and money were distributed to some 300 Kashmiri students living in Banur area of Punjab by Khalsa Aid and J&K Students Association, a body of Kashmiri Students.

"We are in touch with Kashmiri students and in collaboration with Khalsa Aid providing them with all necessary assistance.  Since students are facing hardships as they have run out of money and are also not getting any monetary help from their parents and families back in the valley, thus they are not only able to pay their college and university fees, the cannot take care of other essentials also. So in the last three days, we have distributed packets each containing around 5 kg of rice and 10 kg flour along with sugar, cooking oil, salt and some basic spices to the students besides some other essential commodities," said J&K Students Association founder and spokesperson Nasir Khuehami.

"While Khalsa Aid is providing groceries and essential commodities to students, we are giving them monetary help. While it is not much as about Rs 1,000 a student, in some cases the amount is more if the student is sick.  Everyone here is facing financial issues after restrictions were imposed in the Valley since August 5. Students are not able to pay their room rent and are running out of money to many essential commodities," he said

"We received many requests from students for help and we have provided them with essential items. If students are facing monetary issues they can contact us for help," said Nazia Dhanju, Khalsa Aid Education Coordinator

Nasir also added that Khalsa Aid had earlier helped students to reach Kashmir when they were being attacked after Pulwama attacks. "Khalsa Aid has been tirelessly providing all sorts of help to Kashmiris students in distress. He said that such acts of kindness keep unity and harmony intact. There is no higher religion than human service," he said

TAGS
Khalsa Aid Punjab J and K Students Association Punjab Kashmiri students Article 370 abrogation Article 35A Kashmir clampdown
