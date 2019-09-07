Home Nation

ABVP seeks sedition case against AMU's Kashmiri students for protesting against Article 370 abrogation

The ABVP activists had burnt an effigy of the AMU vice-chancellor at the Ramlila grounds for permitting Kashmiri students to hold a demonstration inside the University campus.

Aligarh Muslim University (File | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded lodging of a sedition case against some Kashmiri students who allegedly held a protest march at the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Thursday evening against the nullification of Article 370.

ABVP office bearer Situ Chaudhary said, "Holding a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 is an anti-national act and the HRD Ministry should order a probe in the entire incident."

"A show-cause notice has been issued to the organizers of this protest keeping in view the fact that we have made it mandatory that permission has to be obtained before holding any protest inside the campus," AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid told PTI Saturday on being contacted.

He said the Thursday's protest was held without any permission.

"According to preliminary reports, the Kashmiri students had gathered near the university canteen on Thursday evening with the objective of drawing the attention of the authorities that they were deeply distressed over the fact that most of them had been unable to contact their families for over a month now and were also facing financial hardships because of the lack of communication," Hameed added.

"We are investigating the entire incident and will proceed further after we receive replies to the showcause notice," the registrar added.

The AMU registrar said the AMU authorities are monitoring the situation very closely and there is zero-tolerance for any unlawful or anti-national activity on the campus.

