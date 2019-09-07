Home Nation

Apache combat helicopter has edge over Mi-35 in e-warfare, missile payload

Apache scores over the Russian Mi-35 chopper, which it is set to replace, in its night vision capability and missile power.

Published: 07th September 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

India had entered a purchase agreement with US-based defence manufacturer Boeing in September 2015 whereby 22 units of the AH64E variant.

India had entered a purchase agreement with US-based defence manufacturer Boeing in September 2015 whereby 22 units of the AH64E variant. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Apache combat helicopter's capability at electronic warfare, along with its modern firepower, is what is expected to provide an edge to Indian armed forces in a battlefield. As per defence experts, the Apache also scores over the Russian Mi-35 chopper, which it is set to replace, in its night vision capability and missile power.

Eight units of the multi-role Apache AH64E (I) choppers - where the 'I' stands for India-specific enhancements - were inducted to the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Pathankot Air Base in Punjab earlier this week.

India had entered a purchase agreement with US-based defence manufacturer Boeing in September 2015 whereby 22 units of the AH64E variant, which is the most modern version of the Apache, will be handed over to IAF in a phased manner by March 2020.

ALSO READ: Apaches will enhance operation capabilities of IAF and strike force: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

As per IAF sources, another four choppers are set to arrive in India in September.

The AH64E variant comes equipped with a payload of four air-to-air Stinger missiles, 16 air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 76 Hydra rockets of 70 mm and a 30-mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds that can fire at the rate of 625 rounds per minute. The missiles can be fired in 'fire-and-forget' mode.

According to retired Air Marshal Manmohan Bahadur, a helicopter pilot himself, the Longbow radar of the Apache, which has a 360-degree coverage, helps it score over the Mi-35 in electronic warfare.

"As compared to the Mi-35, the Apache has better night vision capability and is equipped with better missiles. It can carry air-to-air missiles too apart from air-to-ground missiles. The mast-mounted sight which has the Longbow radar is a millimetric wave radar. The radar scans the battlefield electronically and can transfer pictures to other air-borne assets through network centricity," Bahadur told IANS.

Primarily, the role of the Apache in the armed forces in India will be to provide support to mechanised armoured formations in a battlefield by flying at treetop heights. The three-decades-old ageing Russian Mi-35 choppers are ageing.

Besides, the Mi-35 was not able to achieve the heights necessary for combat during the Kargil War. The choppers can vertically ascend at a maximum speed of 2,800 feet per minute. It can achieve a maximum cruise speed of 279 kmph.

ALSO READ: IAF fire power gets a boost as eight Apache helicopters inducted into its combat fleet

"The Apache will also not be able to achieve the heights that were required of the Mi-35 during the Kargil War. For battles fought on such heights, we have the Light Combat Helicopter of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited," added Bahadur.

India is only the 16th nation in the world to acquire the Apache stealth helicopter as per the Boeing. The AH64E choppers will be part of the No. 25 helicopter squadron of IAF, which is popularly known as the 'Gladiators', at the Pathankot Air Base.

Since combat helicopters generally provide support to armoured formations and anti-tank operations, there had been been a raging debate in the country in the recent past as to whether the Apache should be inducted into the Army.

"Most armies worldwide are using the Apache choppers for anti-tank operations. These choppers are highly manoeuvrable and fly at treetop heights. If trained with the Army, understanding of land battle becomes much easier for the pilots," former GoC-in-C of Northern Command Lt. Gen. (Retired) Deependra Singh Hooda told IANS.

The Indian government signed another agreement with the Boeing in July 2018 for buying six Apache choppers for the Army at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore.

According to defence sources, one batch of the AH64E chopper might also be based at the IAF's Suratgarh Air Force Station in Rajasthan since the helicopter gunship is well-equipped for combat in desert conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mi 35 chopper Apache combat helicopter
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp