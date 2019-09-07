Chhattisgarh: Rs 2.56 lakh 'Butter Ganesha' safe in air-conditioners

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

The Lord Krishna fondness for butter remains well-known.

But in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, about 125 km east of Raipur, an idol of Lord Ganesha gets associated with butter and has been sculpted with it drawing curious attention of the masses and instilling a feeling of spiritual aura among the devotees.

At Hardeo Lal temple Golbazar in Bilaspur appearing like any other Ganesh idol this six feet tall elegantly crafted idol is built with 113 kg of butter by sculptor Sujeet who is known for his creative streak.

The total cost incurred in making the idol is Rs 2.56 lakh, he says.

“To ensure the butter doesn’t melt the idol has been kept inside a transparent glass chamber with two air conditioners of 1.5 ton and third with a 2-ton capacity installed inside. It’s also a message to opt for eco-friendly Ganesh idols”, said a local devotee Mukesh Agrawal.