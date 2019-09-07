Home Nation

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease for quite some time.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File photo/ ENS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Condition of Bengal’s former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was admitted to a private healthcare unit Friday night, was stated to be stable on Saturday.

The 75-year-old veteran CPI(M) leader was hospitalised after he suffered an acute exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and his blood pressure dropped.

"Considering the condition with which he was admitted improved today. His blood pressure and other parameters are now normal. He is suffering from pneumonia. We have not shifted him from intensive care unit yet. He has been kept under close observation,’’ said a doctor of the healthcare unit.

An eight-member team comprising specialised doctors was formed to monitor Bhattacharjee’s condition.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, senior CPI(M) leader Surya Kanta Mishra, Rabin Deb and Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya visited Bhattacharya on Saturday.

Several political leaders met Bhattacharjee on Saturday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the hospital and met him.

"He has been suffering from COPD for quite some time. He is feeling better now. He is interacting with doctors and other visitors. He will be kept under observation for at least next 48 hours,’’ said CPI(M) politburo member Mohammad Selim.

Bhattacharjee’s last public appearance was in February this year during a Left Front rally at Brigade Parade Grounds.

But he did not step down from his car because of his physical condition.

Bhattacharjee stepped down from the party’s politburo, central committee and state secretariat in 2018 because of his ailments.

