Home Nation

IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight

The ISRO is working in collaboration with other national agencies, laboratories, academia and industry to accomplish the Gaganyaan mission’s objectives. 

Published: 07th September 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While all eyes are on the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has selected 10 potential astronauts to be part of India’s maiden space programme, Gaganyaan, but has also completed their initial training.

Announcing this, the IAF tweeted, through its handle IAF_MCC, “Indian Air force has completed Level-1 of Indian Astronaut selection at Institute of Aerospace Medicine. Selected test pilots underwent extensive physical exercise tests, lab investigations, radiological tests, clinical tests and evaluation on various facets of their psychology.”

The crews selected are all under the 40 years of age. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had tied up with the IAF for the space mission’s crew selection. The ISRO is working in collaboration with other national agencies, laboratories, academia and industry to accomplish the Gaganyaan mission’s objectives. 

Russia has agreed to impart the advance training to the selected astronauts. As of now, their training will continue within the country with finally three astronauts going into the earth’s orbit for a week in 2022. 

It was in December 2018 that the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi had approved the Gaganyaan project. The necessary infrastructure for crew training, realisation of flight systems and ground infrastructure is being established to support the mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF Gaganyaan ISRO Test Pilots
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp