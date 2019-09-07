Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das to flag off Jan Ashirvaad Yatra on September 15

By ANI

JAMSHEDPUR: All state BJP leaders will participate in one month-long 'Jan Ashirvaad Yatra' starting from September 15 in all the Vidhan Sabha seats, said Chief Minister Raghubar Das here on Saturday.

Talking about the upcoming assembly election at an event, Mandal Prawas, Das said, "All our leaders will participate in one month-long 'Jan Ashirvaad Yatra' starting from September 15 in all 81 Vidhan Sabha seats. For the next 3 months, BJP workers should think only about victory. We will not rest until then."

"Modiji has made BJP the strongest party in India. He made himself a global leader. BJP will acquire each and every part of India. On September 12, Modiji will visit Jharkhand to address the people," he added. The Yatra will include rallies and speeches in various constituencies of the state to meet the public and take their blessings for the upcoming election.