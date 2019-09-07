Home Nation

Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions lifted in parts of Valley, normal life remains affected

Kashmir

Kashmiri men walk past closed shops in central Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir on Saturday though authorities lifted the restrictions re-imposed a day earlier in some parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of Kashmir every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.

A police spokesperson said that the Friday prayers passed off peacefully.

The Centre has taken unprecedented security measures in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 following its decisions to abrogate Article 370 and reorganise J-K into two Union Territories.

Though restrictions have been eased, most markets and other business establishments remained closed on Saturday while public transport was off the roads across the Valley, officials said.

Some private vehicles could be seen plying in parts of the city.

Government offices were open but attendance in many was thin due to lack of public transport, they said, adding offices at district headquarters registered normal attendance.

The efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne any fruit as parents continued to keep the kids at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

Landline telephone services have been restored across the Valley but mobile telephony and internet services on all platforms are suspended since 34 days.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians were in preventive custody, while mainstream leaders including three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have also been either detained or placed under house arrest.

