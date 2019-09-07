Home Nation

PM Modi to address nation from ISRO Control Centre at 8 AM

Published: 07th September 2019 07:14 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the public through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre here on Saturday morning.

The Prime Minister will address the nation at around 8 am, according to ISRO. "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST," the space agency tweeted.

ALSO READ: Billion dreams eclipse as Chandrayaan-2 lander loses signal during final descent

The address comes after ISRO lost communication with 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the south pole region of the Moon.

ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface."Vikram lander's descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analysed," he said.

ALSO READ: I am with you, be courageous, Modi to ISRO scientists

In its last tweet at 1:49 am, ISRO was giving updates about the missions announced in the run-up to the soft landing of the Vikram lander.

Modi, who was in the ISRO headquarters to witness the historic moment, asked the scientists to not lose hope and be courageous.

"Don't lose hope. Be courageous. There are ups and downs in life. What you all have done is not a small thing. You have done a great service to the country, science and mankind. I am with you. I wish you all the best," the Prime Minister told the scientists.

