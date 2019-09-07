Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to launch poll campaign in Haryana with green mode

On the conclusion of the state BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Modi will address the public in Rohtak town, the only Lok Sabha seat in the state which was won by the Congress in the 2014 elections.

Published: 07th September 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in poll-bound Haryana with green mode. He will address the public in Rohtak town, the only Lok Sabha seat in the state which was won by the Congress in the 2014 elections, on the conclusion of the state BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

The Yatra was flagged off by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Kalka town, some 20 km from Chandigarh, on August 18. It is culminating in Rohtak after passing through the state's 90 Assembly seats. The BJP's state election-in-charge and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet colleagues will attend the Modi's maiden rally.

ALSO READ| ​NDA 2.0's 100-day performance is historic: PM Modi in Mumbai

The district administration and the party have made special arrangements to make Modi's rally green. For this, the administration has appealed to the public not to bring plastic mineral water bottles at the rally venue. The administration is installing around 4,000 earthen pots.

Likewise, the BJP is installing welcome hoardings made from paper and cloth to minimize the impact of plastic. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election dates, but the BJP has almost completed its first phase of campaigns in the state. Party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already toured the state twice and addressed rallies.

ALSO READ| Just 2.1 km short of moon: PM Modi revisit comes as boost to ISRO scientists

Khattar has told the media that the elections in the state are likely to be held around October 15 and the code of conduct will come into force anytime by September 15. The ruling BJP in Haryana seems confident of winning the next Assembly elections on the basis of its performance and also because the most opposition parties in the state are in disarray.

While the main opposition - the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) - has been reduced to a minority as most of its legislators and leaders have joined the BJP, infighting continues to dog the Congress, which ruled the state for two consecutive terms till 2014. The Congress this week appointed Kumari Selja as the new state unit chief replacing Ashok Tanwar while making former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Chairman of the Election Committee.

Khattar's slogan 'Mission 75' has got louder after the party's stellar performance in the last Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP won all the 10 seats - a first in state's electoral history. He is the first BJP Chief Minister of the state, which was formed on November 1, 1966, and aims at improving the party's tally in the Assembly from 48 legislators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi 2019 Haryana assembly polls BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra Amit Shah Haryana BJP Manohar Lal Khattar BJP 2019 Haryana campaigning
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp