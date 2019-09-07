Home Nation

Priyanka slams Modi government 2.0 over plans for '100 days celebration'

The Congress leader attacked the Centre on Twitter, sharing a media report highlighting the problems being faced by the auto industry.

Published: 07th September 2019 03:13 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government over its plans to mark 100 days in office, saying sectors such as automobile, transport and mining will see it as a celebration of their "ruin".

She made the remarks on Twitter, sharing a media report highlighting the problems being faced by the auto industry.

"The BJP government is going to celebrate 100 days in office. But the auto sector, transport sector, mining sector will look at it as a celebration of their ruin," the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

ALSO READ | NDA 2.0's 100-day performance is historic: PM Modi in Mumbai

From every sector, news of closing down of plants and job losses is coming, she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress's official Twitter handle shared another media report about Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur being heckled at an auto industry event on Friday after he asked the industry players why sales had not picked up despite the measures taken by the government.

"The government must stop spinning tales of people choosing cabs instead of purchasing cars to explain automobile sector collapse. Fact is the slowdown is due to Demonetisation and poorly implemented GST - they must accept it & remedy it," the Congress said.

