Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray confirms alliance with BJP for Maharashtra polls

Thackeray said that while Shiv Sena wanted power, the seat-sharing was not for the sake of it.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Junking the reports of discord between the ruling saffron alliance over seat-sharing, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday confirmed the alliance is intact and asserted that it should return to power after the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra.

“The alliance is ‘atal’ (inevitable). The ‘yuti’ (saffron alliance) will return to power in the state once again after polls. I am glad that PM Modi is providing facilities for the growing population in the state,” Thackeray said while speaking at the MMRDA convention centre at Bandra where PM Modi laid the foundation to three new Metro routes.

“We want power… No doubt about it. But, we are not hungry for it. We don’t want the power just for the sake of it. But, we need it for developing the state,” Thackeray said while confirming that the alliance would sustain in the state.

Reports, earlier this week, had suggested that both the principal parties of the saffron alliance have toughened their stand and may contest separately to repeat the 2014 scenario. Seat allocation to smaller allies of the alliance, like union minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (A), too was said to be a contentious issue between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

However, Thackeray undid the speculations by mentioning Athawale, who too was present at the occasion, as an important constituent of the alliance. Thackeray profoundly thanked Modi for the achievements of the government including the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution. "I’m proud that the dream preserved by crores of Indians is now a reality. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for that," Thackeray said.

"I’m sure in a similar manner the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya too would be built and the Uniform Civil Code too will be brought in," Thackeray added while emphasizing that the government is fulfilling all the promises made to the people before the election.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was present at the occasion clapped instantaneously as Thackeray mentioned the alliance. Mentioning that, "Thackeray suggested that PM Modi should note this." Of the total 288 seats, the BJP and the Sena have agreed to allocate 18 seats to smaller allies, but a formal deal is yet to be finalised.

