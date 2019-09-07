Home Nation

Six persons came ahead of Pakistani posts at LoC, dispersed them by firing in gaps: Indian Army

The Indian Army said that the movement of the six persons came to notice when noises of protest were heard from Pakistan's side.

Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Six persons, who came ahead of the Pakistani posts and reached around 150 m from the Line of Control in Lam area of Nowshera district on Friday, were dispersed by Indian Army with firing in gaps, an official statement said.

The Indian Army said that the movement of the six persons came to notice when noises of protest were heard from Pakistan's side. "In Lam area, Nowshera yesterday, loud noises of protest heard from behind Pakistani posts. After some time 6 people in Pathani suits came ahead of the post and reached approximately 150 metres from the Line of Control," the Army said.

It added that the Army troops 'fired in gaps to disperse them'."Pakistan posts actively abetting and instigating civilians to violate the Line of Control (LoC). Indian Army has till now shown restraint to avoid civilian casualties," the statement by the Indian Army said.

Indian Army has been receiving regular inputs that Pakistan has been attempting to push in infiltrators after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In one such attempt, two Pakistanis belonging to terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were held by Indian Army on August 21. Pakistan has been trying to create an atmosphere to create unrest in the Kashmir valley and has made several attempts to provoke India through such actions.

TAGS
Line of Control Pakistan border breach India Pakistan tensions Pakistan ceasefire violation
