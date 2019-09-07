Home Nation

Stringent law will deter assault on doctors: Tea Association of India

Dr Deben Dutta succumbed to his injuries on August 31 after being assaulted allegedly by workers of the Teok Tea Estate, more than 30 people have been arrested.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Senior and junior doctors take out a protest rally against the alleged assault on a senior doctor Deben Dutta 73 at a tea garden that led to his death at Jorhat district in Guwahati Tuesday September 03 2019. | PTI

Senior and junior doctors take out a protest rally against the alleged assault on a senior doctor Deben Dutta 73 at a tea garden that led to his death at Jorhat district in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Tea Association of India (TAI) has said stringent legal provisions will deter attacks on doctors and bolster the morale of medical officers working in the tea industry.

The TAI has condemned the fatal assault on Dr Deben Dutta at Teok Tea Estate in Assam's Jorhat district.

In a statement issued on Friday, TAI Secretary-General PK Bhattacharjee said, "This incident and another assault on a medical officer in Dikom Tea Estate have shaken the morale of tea garden executives, not to speak of medical officers working in the plantations, many of whom have resigned since Dr Dutta's death."

Bhattacharjee said the Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2011 has not acted as a deterrent against such attacks.

ALSO READ: Post-lynching of 73-year-old colleague, insecurity makes seven Assam tea garden doctors to resign

"The central government has conceptualised a bill to address this problem. It has reportedly been sent to the state governments to seek their views on it," he said.

Bhattacharjee said the new bill will make an assault on doctors a major offence.

"Strict legal provisions, such as hefty fines and imprisonment for assault on doctors, can act as deterrent against attack on doctors and bolster the morale of tea garden medical officers," he said.

Dr Deben Dutta succumbed to his injuries on August 31 after being assaulted allegedly by workers of the Teok Tea Estate following the death of one of the garden workers at a hospital in the plantation.

Doctors in the state had gone on a 24-hour strike on September 3 to protest the assault. More than 30 people have been arrested for their alleged links to the assault.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tea Association of India Dr Deben Dutta
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp