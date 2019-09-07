Two fire breakouts in less than two days in railway coaches at Bihar's Darbhanga

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Officials and technical experts of Darbhanga railway yard again ran into a panic when a fire erupted abruptly and gutted a passenger coach of the Darbhanga-Ahmadabad Express train under the East Central Railway (ECR) in Bihar on Saturday, about 150km from the state capital in the north.

This was the second time in the last two days when one of the coaches of Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express was gutted in a fire at the same yard on Wednesday.

"We are at ours wit's end as what has caused two fire incidents in the coaches of the two express trains on Wednesday and Saturday. The technical probe has been initiated into these two abrupt fire breakouts but we are apprehensive of the yard that perhaps has become jinxed," a senior railway official anonymously said.

On Saturday, panic gripped the entire railway people the moment they spotted flame of fire emanating from an empty coach in the yard. For a couple of hours, the Darbhanga railway yard witnessed a massive commotion.

The railway staff left no stone unturned to douse the flame without hand-held fire extinguishers. The fire tenders summoned from the district administration couldn't reach the spot because of no possible- access available from civil sides to the railway yard.

However, no casualty could be reported but railways suffered a huge loss of around Rs 5 crore in these two fire breakouts in the railway coaches.