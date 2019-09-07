Home Nation

US glare on illegal migrants from Punjab

Sources said over the last few months, several Punjab natives who are alleged to have stepped into the US soil illegally, were arrested by federal authorities.

Published: 07th September 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: United States authorities have started the process of deporting Punjabis, who are alleged to have landed on American shores illegally. The deportation process has already kicked into high gear, as, over the last few months, several hundred ‘illegal’ migrants have already been sent back to India.

Sources said over the last few months, several Punjab natives who are alleged to have stepped into the US soil illegally, were arrested by federal authorities and deported to India. Most of them were put on a Delhi flight from Chicago. “Over the course of the last three months, a few hundred illegal migrants from Punjab were deported to India,” said an official, who asked not to be named.

Opening up to this correspondent on the condition of anonymity, a few of these illegal migrants, hailing from Sultanpur Lodhi and Tarn Taran areas of Punjab, claimed around 50 of them were deported to Delhi on August 18, another 19 were sent back on August 22 and 36 on August 24. Nearly all of the alleged illegal aliens were put on Air India flights and flown back.

“Acting on orders from courts concerned, federal authorities started the process of deporting illegal migrants to India. Several of them are presently lodged in jails across Oregon, New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi and California, among others,” one of the illegal migrants told this newspaper.

A farmer from Sultanpur Lodhi said he had to shell out Rs 35 lakh to send to the US in April, but he was arrested and put on a flight back to India. He said another five youths from the same town, who went with him, were also deported. He said there were 20 more illegal migrants on the flight his son was on.

“We crossed over into the US from Mexico. We were arrested and put in jail. The legal process lasted around two-and-a-half months before the court turned down our appeal and ordered us to be deported,” another illegal migrant said.

According to data released by the US Border Patrol, in 2018, as many as 8,997 Indians were apprehended while trying to cross over into the US through its south-west border. Sibash Kabiraj, regional passport officer, Chandigarh, claimed his office has no data on the youths deported. “However, every month, we get around 80 to 90 cases of deported youths applying for fresh passports,” he said.

Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director, North American Punjabi Association, said there’s no official data on how many Punjab natives were deported in the recent past. “I sought details under the Freedom of Information Act (US) a month ago. I’m hopeful of getting the official data soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United States Punjab
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp