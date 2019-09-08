Home Nation

100 days of Modi2.0 were full of crucial decisions: Prakash Javadekar

The I&B Minister said that the decisions were related to public welfare, public participation, against the terrorism and other issues.

Published: 08th September 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference on 100 days of Modi government (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar on Sunday asserted that the 100 days of the Modi2.0 government were "full of unprecedented decisions and moves".

Speaking on the occasion of completion of 100 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, Javadekar said the biggest decisions taken include abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Besides, the amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that paved the way for declaring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, LeT's supreme commander of operations in Kashmir Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, all based in Pakistan, as terrorists.

The Minister said that the decisions were related to public welfare, public participation, against the terrorism and other issues.

Javadekar also released a booklet on completion of the 100 Days of the government titled "Hundred Days of Bold Initiatives & Decisive Actions".

"The decisions taken within 100 days of Modi 2.0 government was never ever taken by any governments...The 100 days were full of decisions."

Meanwhile, dispelling all doubts about the slowdown in the economy, Javadekar explained it was only a "cyclical process" and the fundamentals of the economy continues to remain "strong".

India in 2018 received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) more than China, the Minister said to prove the point.

"Let me make it very clear that sometimes slowdown is a cyclical process. But the fundamentals of Indian economy are so strong and they are not been disturbed. Actually, we have received record FDI more than China last year," Javadekar said while replying to a query during a press briefing on completion of 100 days of Modi 2.0 government.

Asked how the government would reach the $5 trillion economy in 2024 with the nominal increase in economic growth, the Minister said: "Our domestic economy is on strong footing and many new industries have come up because of new good governance model and rules which have been changed for foreign investments."

The Minister said the government is expecting that there will be more and more foreign investments and more and more domestic demand.

Dubbing the current economic condition a "patch", Javadekar said the slowdown will not hurt India's progress rate.

The Minister asserted that India's growth has been 7 per cent in last five years and it would continue in future. "There is no situation to be panicky about. Our economy is strong."

