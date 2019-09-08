Home Nation

'100 days of NDA-2 have been of big changes': PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Haryana

Modi said during the recent parliament session, a number of bills were passed and the amount of work that was done had never happened in any parliament session in the past 60 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal waves at the crowd during a public rally in Rohtak Sunday September 8 2019. | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: While sounding the poll bugle for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the past 100 days of the NDA Government’s second term were days of big changes, development and trust.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally in Rohtak today Modi said, "The government has taken several important decisions during this period including for national security and those in the farm sector. Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days, the inspiration behind them were the 130 crore people of the country.’’

"The past 100 days were the days of the change, determination, improvement, service to the nation, good intention and hard work. It is a coincidence that I am coming to the state when NDA-II has completed 100 days and these 100 days some people are still numb about our victory," he said.

"I thank all the parties for the record work done," he said.

He said that be it the matter of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladhak or of worsening water crises, the 130 crore Indians have started looking for new solutions to the problems.

Modi said that several measures have been taken for the farmers and poor and counted that the poor are getting better treatment under the Aayushman Bharat scheme and getting medicines at cheap rates.

"The government is working to provide drinking water to every household," he said.

He said that the people of Haryana often face difficulty in understanding their CMs name.

"They get confused between Manohar and Namohar. I want to tell them that both are equally correct and they are one and the same,’’ he said.

Thanking the people of the state for the saffron party’s clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections and seeking support for Khattar in the assembly elections, he said, "I would like to thank all for making BJP win on all the ten seats in Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections. I hope the way you supported me in Lok Sabha elections you will also support Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the upcoming assembly elections.’’

"We have no yardstick by the country's development. It is with that spirit that CM Khattar has given the state a new direction,’’ he said

Modi said that there has been a crackdown on nepotism Parivarvad and corruption in the last five years in Haryana.

He said, "There was a new kind of wonder on September 7 when people of the country were glued to television at 1.46 am to know the fate of India’s moon second mission Chandrayaan-2. But when the ISRO centre lost contact with the Vikram lander, the entire nation stood by the ISRO scientists in high spirit. One particular incident woke up the entire country for those 100 seconds. Just like there is sportsman spirit, now there is an ISRO spirit. Those 100 seconds showed that people no longer accept mediocrity and now want change and those 100 seconds have changed the definition of success.’’

This rally was on the culmination of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which began last month in Kalka.

