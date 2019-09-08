370 doctors join BJP in Gujarat to support Modi government's move on Article 370

Home Nation

AHMEDABAD: As many as 370 doctors from Gujarat joined the ruling BJP on Sunday expressing their support to the Centre's move to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The medicos, including All India Radiologist Association (AIRA) president Dr Hemant Patel, critical care expert Dr Kalpesh Shah, joined the BJP at a function organised at the Gujarat University's convention hall here.

The doctors had registered themselves under the ongoing membership drive of the BJP, a party release stated.

"The fact that 370 doctors joined the BJP to express their support for (withdrawal of the special status of J-K) Article 370 will send a positive signal in the society," said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy on the world forum has alienated Pakistan over the issue of Article 370.

The Central government had last month revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, Parliament passed a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

