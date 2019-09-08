Home Nation

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition improves, haemoglobin level up

The 75-year-old CPI(M) leader, who has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease for quite some time, is conscious, alert and talking, the official said.

Published: 08th September 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File photo/ PTI))

By PTI

KOLKATA: The condition of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised two days ago after he complained of breathing problems, has "improved", but the veteran leader still needs oxygen support, a senior hospital official said on Sunday.

The 75-year-old CPI(M) leader, who has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for quite some time, is conscious, alert and talking, the official said.

"An eight-member medical team conducted a checkup on Mr Bhattacharjee this morning. It was found that his vital parameters are stable. He is tolerating oral food and had ice cream, tea and papaya today morning," she said.

The former Bengal CM was rushed to hospital on Friday after he suffered an acute exacerbation of COPD and his blood pressure fell drastically.

"Bhattacharjee has been tolerating BiPAP (non-invasive ventilation) so far. He took BiPAP for nearly six hours last night".

A chest X-Ray on Mr Bhattacharjee shows signs of improvement.

His haemoglobin level has risen and carbon- dioxide levels have come down, but he will continue to need oxygen," she added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bhattacharjee on Friday and spoke to the doctors about his condition.

Among others who visited the hospital were Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, senior CPI(M) leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra and Rabin Deb, and Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya.

On Saturday, BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Locket Chatterjee and Congress state unit chief Somen Mitra were seen visiting the hospital.

The CPI(M) leader, who served as the CM between 2000 and 2011, has also been suffering from eye ailments.

He was seen last in public on February 3, when he went to the Brigade Parade ground to attend a rally called by the Left Front.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp