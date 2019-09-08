Home Nation

Chhattisgarh's tribal women cooperative collaborates with Amazon India

Mahila Udyami Bahuddeshiy Sahakari Samiti, to begin with, initiated selling multi-utility eco-friendly cloth bags stitched by tribal women from rural hamlets. 

Published: 08th September 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh tribal women

Tribal women stitch cloth bags for online sale on Amazon (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: It’s no less a momentous accomplishment of local entrepreneurship zeal among the tribal women, who are mostly school drop-outs in north Chhattisgarh, to have collaborated with India’s leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon.in to sell their rustic line and authentic eco-friendly products online. 

These women came together to form a cooperative—Mahila Udyami Bahuddeshiy Sahakari Samiti (MUBSS) around mid-2017 in Sarguja, around 300 km north of Raipur. Over 250 women members from around 30 villages, work cohesively empowering themselves towards contributing to the socio-economic development of their families and community. 

The Cooperative, to begin with, initiated selling multi-utility eco-friendly cloth bags stitched by tribal women from rural hamlets. 

The significant partnership with Amazon India besides ensuring pan-India access to their products equally generates higher income for rural entrepreneurs and promotes the use of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.  The cooperative’s micro-enterprises record an extraordinary year-on-year growth of 100 per cent over the last two years — from Rs 30 lakh (2017-18) to Rs 1.25 crore (the ongoing year of 2019-20). 

Working under the aegis of Adani Foundation, these women besides making cloth bags further expanded their area of works to prepare quality food products, spices, engage in mushroom cultivation, organic farming, making of sanitary pads and nutritious mid-day meal for school children.  

Amazon India focussing on India’s rural consumers is keen on getting quality products manufactured in the rural hinterland. “At a time when environmental conservation is the need of the hour, we are excited to offer our customers access to eco-friendly products from women entrepreneurs of MUBSS, and augment opportunities for an additional source of income to them,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, Seller Experience of Amazon India. 

“The collaboration with Amazon India is a major milestone in our journey of endurance and hard work helping families to become self-reliant, confident and financially and socially empowered,” Vedmati Uike, vice-president of MUBSS told the Express. 

The officials in Sarguja are elated to find the rural women engaged in multiple income-generating activities as they look forward to securing encouraging response from the consumers online. 

“We use a mix of locally grown/made raw materials. Some of it is bought from major districts like Bilaspur and Raipur,” said Rajani Srivastav, head-marketing, MUBSS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahila Udyami Bahuddeshiy Sahakari Samiti Chhattisgarh Amazon India rural entrepreneurship
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp