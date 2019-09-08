Chhattisgarh's tribal women cooperative collaborates with Amazon India

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: It’s no less a momentous accomplishment of local entrepreneurship zeal among the tribal women, who are mostly school drop-outs in north Chhattisgarh, to have collaborated with India’s leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon.in to sell their rustic line and authentic eco-friendly products online.

These women came together to form a cooperative—Mahila Udyami Bahuddeshiy Sahakari Samiti (MUBSS) around mid-2017 in Sarguja, around 300 km north of Raipur. Over 250 women members from around 30 villages, work cohesively empowering themselves towards contributing to the socio-economic development of their families and community.

The Cooperative, to begin with, initiated selling multi-utility eco-friendly cloth bags stitched by tribal women from rural hamlets.

The significant partnership with Amazon India besides ensuring pan-India access to their products equally generates higher income for rural entrepreneurs and promotes the use of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics. The cooperative’s micro-enterprises record an extraordinary year-on-year growth of 100 per cent over the last two years — from Rs 30 lakh (2017-18) to Rs 1.25 crore (the ongoing year of 2019-20).

Working under the aegis of Adani Foundation, these women besides making cloth bags further expanded their area of works to prepare quality food products, spices, engage in mushroom cultivation, organic farming, making of sanitary pads and nutritious mid-day meal for school children.

Amazon India focussing on India’s rural consumers is keen on getting quality products manufactured in the rural hinterland. “At a time when environmental conservation is the need of the hour, we are excited to offer our customers access to eco-friendly products from women entrepreneurs of MUBSS, and augment opportunities for an additional source of income to them,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, Seller Experience of Amazon India.

“The collaboration with Amazon India is a major milestone in our journey of endurance and hard work helping families to become self-reliant, confident and financially and socially empowered,” Vedmati Uike, vice-president of MUBSS told the Express.

The officials in Sarguja are elated to find the rural women engaged in multiple income-generating activities as they look forward to securing encouraging response from the consumers online.

“We use a mix of locally grown/made raw materials. Some of it is bought from major districts like Bilaspur and Raipur,” said Rajani Srivastav, head-marketing, MUBSS.