IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Goa, issues warning to fishermen

By ANI

PANAJI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Goa over next five day and issued a warning to fishermen.

"Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in North Goa and South Goa over the next five days." the weather office here said.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the south-western and central Arabian Sea. The wind speed is expected to reach 40-50 kmph," it said.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the period.