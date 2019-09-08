Home Nation

JDU leader's son commits suicide in Bihar

The police recovered the body lying in the pool of blood with a pistol in his one of his hands on Sunday.

PATNA: Ayush Kumar, 20, son of a JD-U leader from Nalanda district in Bihar, suspectedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances inside a rented room at Patna, late night on Saturday.

The police recovered the body lying in the pool of blood with a pistol in his one of his hands on Sunday early morning from the room which comes under the Patrakar Nagar Police station limits. According to local police sources, Ayush Kumar was preparing for medical entrance exam at Patna living in the rented flat.

"Deceased's father Vinod Kumar of Nalanda district is an elected mukhiya and leader of JDU in Nalanda. He has arrived after being informed about this sad incident to receive the body of his son", said police, adding that no suicide note was found either from the possession or bed of Ayush Kumar.

SHO of Patrakar Nagar PS Manoj Kumar told the media that the incident prima facia appeared to a case of suicide. Two cellphones of the deceased were also found lying beside his body.

Sources said the Ayush Kumar had made some calls to some friends perhaps just before shooting himself with a pistol.

A cop preferring anonymity said that investigation has started in all angles to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.

