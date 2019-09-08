Home Nation

Kapil Sibal tears into government as it completes 100 days

Calling it the government of arrogance, vendetta politics, uncertainty, anguish and suspense, Sibal launched an attack on multiple fronts.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference on 100 days of NDA Government at AICC HQ in New Delhi Sunday

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference on 100 days of NDA Government at AICC HQ in New Delhi Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: On a day the union government went aggressive to publicise its achievements of the first 100 days in power, the Congress fielded senior leader Kapil Sibal to take on the Modi government.

"Thirty-nine new bills were introduced out of which 28 were passed in the budget session of Parliament. However, none was sent for scrutiny to either the Standing Committee or Select Committee", alleged Sibal.

In what could spell trouble for the Congress, he called abrogation of Article 370 an act of 'arrogance'.

He also alleged that the RBI was made to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore record surplus to the Government.

Accusing the government of doing vendetta politics, Sibal highlighted the arrest of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, former Karnataka Minister D. K. Shivakumar and questioning of Raj Thackeray (MNS), Ajit Pawar(NCP), Partha Chatterjee(TMC) and Kamal Nath's nephew, saying that that the Modi government is targeting its political opponents.

"The agencies apply the law selectively to opposition leaders while those belonging to the BJP are given an easy escape route", said Sibal.

He said the axing of Article 370 and the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam have only created uncertainty in the country. He alleged, "the NRC, which has left around 1.9 million people, has only created chaos and uncertain future".

Sibal didn't leave any stone unturned to target the government on the economic slowdown.

"Auto sales have slumped to a near two-decade low, 3,50,000 workers have been laid off; over 300 dealerships have been closed. Auto component maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has announced that it would shut its Padi factory in Tamil Nadu for two days", alleged Sibal.

Picking examples of the textile and gold sector, Sibal alleged, that people are angry with the government.

The Congress leader also hit out at the government for sliding GDP, low manufacturing and slowdown in construction activity.

Taking a subtle dig at Chandrayan 2, he said, "As there is suspense over whether scientists would be able to make contact with Chandrayan's lander, there is deep suspense over whether economy will recover in the near future."

