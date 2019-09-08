Home Nation

Location of lander Vikram proves Chandrayaan-2 orbiter functioning well: Expert

Ajay Lele, a senior fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, also said it was only a matter time that the orbiter located Vikram.

Published: 08th September 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 (File Photo | ISRO website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The location of Vikram module of Chandrayaan 2 by ISRO on Sunday "proves beyond doubt" the orbiter is functioning well, said space expert Ajay Lele said.

Lele, a senior fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, also said it was only a matter time that the orbiter located Vikram and the question now remains on the health of the lander.

On Sunday, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K Sivan said the on-board cameras of the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter located the lander, a day after the ambitious Moon mission did not soft-land as planned.

Sivan said the lander may have hard-landed and efforts are being made to establish contact with it.

"The location of the lander module proves beyond doubt that the orbiter is working fine. The orbiter is the main element of the mission as it will work for more than a year," Lele said.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2: Hopes fading on re-establishing link with lander Vikram, says ISRO scientists

He said with the orbiter working fine, 90-95 per cent of the mission objective has been achieved.

Lele said the planned life of the orbiter is more than a year, so it will keep sending the data, while the rover was to conduct experiments for only one lunar day, which is 14 earth days.

He added that with the images and related data, it will be easier to determine the health of the lander.

The next challenge will now be to establish communication with the lander, said former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan.

He said the chances of reestablishing communication look bleak as the lander may have crash-landed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan 2 ISRO Ajay Lele Vikram Lander
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp