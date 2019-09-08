Home Nation

Modi government synonymous with national security, development: Amit Shah on 100 days of NDA 2.0

Shah said within this period, it has taken several "historical decisions", including abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Published: 08th September 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi goverment is "synonymous" with the national security, development and welfare of the poor besides being a "symbol of hope" for every section of the society.

On the completion of 100 days of the Modi goverment, Shah also said within this period, it has taken several "historical decisions", including abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"Modi govt is synonymous with national security, development & welfare of the poor," he said in a series of tweets.

ALSO READ | Motivator par excellence: PM Modi's magic in producing quick outcomes

Shah, who is also the BJP president, said the Modi goverment is a symbol of hope for every section of the society.

"Within 100 days of Modi 2.0, PM Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting since 70 years," he said.

The home minister said whether it was the decision to "remove Article 370, Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir or to free Muslim women from the curse of Triple Talaq or strengthening nation's security apparatus by amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, all these historic decisions are a result of PM Modi's decisive leadership".

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji and all my ministerial colleagues on the completion of the historic 100 days of Modi 2.0.

"I also assure all our countrymen that Modi government will leave no stone unturned for the development, welfare and security of our nation," he said.

Shah also used the hashtag "#MODIfied100" in his tweets, complimenting the prime minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Modi 100 days Amit Shah
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp