Modi government synonymous with national security, development: Amit Shah on 100 days of NDA 2.0

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi goverment is "synonymous" with the national security, development and welfare of the poor besides being a "symbol of hope" for every section of the society.

On the completion of 100 days of the Modi goverment, Shah also said within this period, it has taken several "historical decisions", including abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"Modi govt is synonymous with national security, development & welfare of the poor," he said in a series of tweets.

Shah, who is also the BJP president, said the Modi goverment is a symbol of hope for every section of the society.

"Within 100 days of Modi 2.0, PM Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting since 70 years," he said.

The home minister said whether it was the decision to "remove Article 370, Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir or to free Muslim women from the curse of Triple Talaq or strengthening nation's security apparatus by amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, all these historic decisions are a result of PM Modi's decisive leadership".

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji and all my ministerial colleagues on the completion of the historic 100 days of Modi 2.0.

"I also assure all our countrymen that Modi government will leave no stone unturned for the development, welfare and security of our nation," he said.

Shah also used the hashtag "#MODIfied100" in his tweets, complimenting the prime minister.