Home Nation

No ‘illegal migrant’ will be allowed to stay in India: Amit Shah

Shah assured that the Centre would not touch Article 371 in the Northeast. The land, among others, in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh is protected under Article 371.

Published: 08th September 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister and Chairman North Eastern Council NEC Amit Shah with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at the 68th Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Sunday.

Union Home Minister and Chairman North Eastern Council NEC Amit Shah with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at the 68th Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Even as over 19 lakh people in Assam are faced with an uncertain future after being left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said no “illegal migrant” would be allowed to stay in India.

“People have raised various questions on the NRC. Let me assert not a single illegal migrant will be allowed to stay in the country. This is our commitment,” Shah said in his speech at the 68th plenary session of the North Eastern Council here on Sunday.

His comment assumes significance given the fate of those left out of the NRC. If they continue to remain excluded from the NRC even after filing appeals in the Foreigners’ Tribunals and then going to court, they have to be deported but Bangladesh has already said the NRC is an internal matter of India.

Shah said the NRC was updated in a time-bound manner. A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the NRC and 3,11,21,004 of them made it to the list. The number of excluded was 19,06,657. They have to first move the tribunals and if they do not get relief there, they can challenge their exclusion in the Gauhati High Court and then in the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: Centre will not touch Article 371, says Amit Shah in Assam

Shah assured that the Centre would not touch Article 371 in the Northeast. The land, among others, in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh is protected under Article 371.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, people in the Northeast were misinformed that Article 371 would also be scrapped by the Centre,” the Home Minister said, adding, “In a democracy every party has the right to criticise the scrapping of Article 370 but this was a ploy to give a message to the Northeast that Article 371 will also go”. 

He said those who did not want the Northeast to be peaceful and on a par with the mainstream in respect of development, they were trying to create hurdles.

Stating that Article 370 was a temporary provision, he said there was a vast difference between Article 370 and Article 371 which grants special provisions in the Northeast. 

"I clarified it in the Parliament and I am saying it again today that the Centre will not touch Article 371,” Shah said.

He urged the states in the Northeast to resolve inter-state border disputes saying when the Centre could resolve land disputes with Bangladesh, there was no reason why the north-eastern states would not be able to do that.

Shah also said that the Centre would hold talks with militant outfits if they abjured the path of violence but go hard at those which would continue to wield the gun.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah National Register of Citizens NRC North Eastern Council Article 371
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp